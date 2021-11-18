You’re running out of time to get your kids full COVID vaccine protection by Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Want to make sure your kids are getting the full benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas Eve?

You’re running out of time.

Because of the way the Pfizer two-dose timeline works, Friday is the last day to get the first dose for someone who wants both doses in their system by Dec. 24.

The only vaccine authorized for kids between 5 and 11 is the Pfizer vaccine. It requires a second dose to be given three weeks after the first.

And public health experts say it takes another two weeks for maximum protection — and they don’t even consider a person fully vaccinated until two weeks after Dose 2.

So a person getting his first shot Friday would get his second dose Dec. 10. Two weeks after that is Christmas Eve.

There is still time to get at least some protection by the December holidays. You do get at least some benefit once roughly two weeks pass following the first shot.

“You have time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University’s School of Medicine. “In fact, vaccinating now gives you enough weeks, certainly prior to Christmas to make very good defense.”