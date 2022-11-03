DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new study by researchers from Duke University and Columbia University shows crossword puzzles beat computer video games in slowing memory loss in older adults.

The research was published in the journal NEJM Evidence.

“One of the areas that we’ve been interested in is can brain training through computer games help stave off dementia,” said Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, professor of psychiatry and medicine at Duke University and co-author of the study.

Researchers took a look at whether web-based crossword puzzles are better than playing computerized video games for seniors with mild memory problems who are at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

More than 100 people participated in the study.

“What our study showed was both in the short term over 12 weeks and the long term, over 78 weeks, crossword puzzles were better than computerized video games in improving memory, in improving daily functional activities and in reducing the shrinkage of the brain that occurs with age,” said Doraiswamy.

Millions of people are living with mild cognitive impairment in the United States.

“There are more than five million people with mild cognitive impairment and another 10 million baby boomers who are at risk for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Doraiswamy. “So, it’s really very crucial for us to develop simple, cheap, scalable lifestyle interventions.”

Doraiswamy says the key takeaway is that lifestyle factors that are in your control can help reduce your risk of dementia, such as reducing cardiovascular risk and eating healthy. He says keeping yourself mentally and socially active is good for the brain, too.

Authors hope to do a larger trial to see if crossword puzzles really reduce the risk of dementia and if so, what is the optimal dose.