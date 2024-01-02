DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With the start of the new year, doctors say it presents a good opportunity to prioritize your health.

“I think it’s always important to think about our health,” said Dr. Anne Berry, Family and Preventive Medicine Physician with Duke Health.

For adults, Berry says your new year health checklist should include scheduling routine cancer screenings, which could include screening for colon cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and cervical cancer.

“As I always tell my patients, the cancers that we can screen for, we in fact in many cases, detect a concerning growth before it’s even cancer, so it’s actually prevention,” Berry said.

It’s also key to not forget to schedule an annual wellness checkup with your primary care provider. Knowing your numbers — like body mass index, blood pressure cholesterol and blood sugar — are key to improving your health.

For children, Dr. Berry said to stay on top of wellness visits, including vaccines.

“Making sure your child is up to date with all of those because they can really provide strong protection against lots of different infectious diseases,” she said.

A trip to the dentist should also be on your new year health checklist.

“From the time your child gets their first tooth, getting not just dental checkups, getting that fluoride varnish brushed on the teeth can really provide a lot of protection at every visit,” Berry said.

No matter your age, Dr. Berry encourages you to consider how you can be healthy now.

“Whatever we do to be healthy now is for our future health and our family’s future health,” Berry said.

For more guidelines of what cancer screenings are recommended by age, click here.