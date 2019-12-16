Five of the top health questions America asked Dr. Google in 2019

(CNN Newsource) – Doctor Google is in the house and users flooded the search engine with their most burning health questions in 2019.

In 2019, there was a wide variety of what we wanted to know.

Here’s the bottom half of the top 10 most asked questions of Dr. Google and the answers based on medical experts’ information:

6. WHAT CAUSES KIDNEY STONES?

Kidney stones are solid pieces of material that can form in your kidneys, when you have high levels of certain minerals and salts in your urine.

The Mayo Clinic says there is no definite, single cause, but certain factors like genetics and diet can increase your risk.

7. WHAT IS HPV?

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is spread through intimate contact and is so common, almost everyone will get at least one type of it in their lives. The CDC says 90% of the time, it’s harmless, but the other 10% of cases can cause certain cancers.

8. HOW TO LOWER CHOLESTEROL?

The American Heart Association suggests keeping a healthy lifestyle-don’t smoke, consume a moderate amount of calories, exercise, in some cases, it can genetic.

9. HOW MANY CALORIES SHOULD I EAT A DAY?

Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer to this. It’s based on each individual. But U.S. dietary guidelines suggest anywhere from 1,600-2,000 calories per day for women, and 2,000-3,000 for men.

10. HOW LONG DOES ALCOHOL STAY IN YOUR SYSTEM?

Once again, this depends on several factors. But the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says, on average an adult can break down one 12 oz. beer, one 5 oz. glass of wine, or 1.5 oz. of 80 proof distilled liquor per hour.

