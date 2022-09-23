RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is looking a whole lot greener on the CDC’s COVID-19 map — even if the central part of the state is still quite yellow.

A total of 43 counties were colored green with the lowest level of COVID in those communities, according to the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Credit: CDC)

That includes two of the main ones in central North Carolina — Wake and Durham counties. But only three others (Vance, Person and Nash) were in the CBS 17 viewing area.

Many of those green counties are in the western part of the state or in its northeastern corner.

With another 36 counties shaded yellow with medium spread, that made 79 counties that were at one of the two lowest levels.

But that still leaves just over one-fifth of counties were orange with the highest level of spread, but that includes three in the central part of the state: Moore, Hoke and Wayne counties.

The CDC advises people in orange counties to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.