RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A national study says North Carolina remains stuck in the bottom half of states based on how healthy its women and children are.

The state ranks 30th in the America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report, published recently by the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of United HealthCare.

North Carolina’s ranking has not changed since 2016. This was the fourth No. 30 ranking for the state in that span.

Minnesota ranked first, followed by Massachusetts and Vermont. Louisiana was last, just behind No. 49 Arkansas and No. 48 Mississippi.

The report is based on data collected in 2020 and 2021 during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One area of health that caught the attention of researchers — both nationally and in North Carolina — is the mental health of children, said Dr. Arethusa Kirk, the vice president of Clinical Strategy for UnitedHealthcare.

“One of the core findings that we really, from a national perspective, that we really want to focus on is, unfortunately, anxiety among children,” Kirk said.

The findings mostly fall in line with other studies that found spikes in anxiety and depression among children during the pandemic’s first year.

They led the United Health Foundation to spend $3 million to partner with a nonprofit group that promotes mental health awareness among young adults.

North Carolina is one of the three states where some school districts are taking part in the pilot program.

The focus, Kirk said, is “to help empower middle-schoolers and teachers in the community to be able to recognize mental health concerns and highlight the peer supports that middle school children can give to each other.”

“And we’re looking forward to the opportunity to learn with North Carolinians about what are the best practices to help middle schoolers in this time of need,” she said.

Among the mental-health-related findings in North Carolina, the state ranks:

— 15th in the percentage of children reporting that they are dealing with anxiety (9 percent). That’s close to the national average of 9.2 percent.

— 21st in the percentage of children diagnosed with depression (4.2 percent).

— 45th in the percentage of children who are flourishing — or, feeling positive emotionally, socially and psychologically most of the time. Just 64 percent of children reported feeling that way, compared to 66.6 percent nationally.

“We have a challenge for the state, a low percentage of youth who are flourishing,” Kirk said. “And I think that just sort of focuses in on the same statistics that we gave earlier around child depression and anxiety.”

Overall, the organization evaluated the states on 121 distinct measures — from the percentage of women who avoided medical care due to cost, to the share of children with asthma.

Those were then broken down into five overarching categories that range from social and economic factors to clinical care and health outcomes.

“This is one of the major ways in which we look at all our nation’s data,” Kirk said. “We can compare data year over year and that this is really to open up the conversation and continue the conversation around what we can do to help America’s youth and women to be able to thrive in our communities.”

It wasn’t all bad for North Carolina.

The study gave the state high marks for its relatively low rates of alcohol and illicit drug use among children, for a childhood immunization rate of nearly 76 percent and because nearly 82 percent of women have been screened for cervical cancer — the third-highest rate in the nation.