Melatonin use on the rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Melatonin use for sleep is on the rise – that’s according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“Sleep issues are rampant in today’s society and people want help,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Wells.

Wells is the program director of Neurodiagnostics and Sleep Science with the UNC School of Medicine. She said there’s often a misconception about melatonin.

“Here’s where it differs from a sleeping pill, its presence is a signal to your body that it’s time to go to sleep, it isn’t something that’s going to put you to sleep,” Wells said.

The study looked at the use of melatonin in 55,000 adults.

In 1999, use of the sleep aid was 0.4% at the recommended dosage.

By 2017, that number jumped to more than five times the consumption rate from nearly 20 years prior.

Though, it’s unclear if there are any potential health concerns.

“There are not enough studies out there to show us if there are any long-term residual effects from using melatonin,” Wells said.

To get a good night’s rest, Wells suggests keeping a consistent schedule, limiting caffeine or alcohol before bed, avoiding heavy meals before bed, and limiting light when the sun goes down.

That means turning off the TV and putting down the phone.

“It’s really important to make sleep a priority and if you’re not sleeping well, then it’s time to see your doctor because there are underlying sleep disorders,” Wells said.