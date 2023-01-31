Eye drops for allergy relief should be applied before eye ointments. The ointment could repel the liquid in the drops.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Allergies can be annoying and tough to deal with but you’re not alone.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than a quarter of adults and kids nationwide have at least one allergy.

“I’m not surprised, we’ve really been seeing a trend increase,” said Dr. Patricia Lugar, Allergy and Immunology Specialist with Duke Health. “We’ve really been noticing that there are more and more reported seasonal allergies as well as food allergies across all communities and globally.”

According to the findings, about one quarter of adults had a seasonal allergy. More than seven percent have eczema and about six percent had a food allergy in 2021.

Among children, nearly 1 in 5 had a seasonal allergy. More than 10 percent had eczema and nearly six percent had a food allergy.

The data also shows Black, non-Hispanic adults and children are more likely to have a food allergy.

“For seasonal allergies, truthfully it’s more of an annoying way to have to live your life with these symptoms and to try to limit how much time you want to spend outdoors,” Lugar said. “When it’s involving lower symptoms like asthma, that’s a safety concern and when you think about food allergies or stinging insect allergy like bee venom allergy or fire ant allergy, which is quite common in the southeast, then that has to be addressed.”

But don’t panic. Dr. Lugar says monitor symptoms and talk with a healthcare provider who can help manage and treat allergies.

With spring around the corner, there are small steps you can take to reduce exposure.

“Be careful to keep your windows rolled up when you’re driving in the car during high pollen season, you can watch reports about the daily pollen count,” Lugar said. “When you’re outdoors make sure to shower, change your clothes, washing your hair.”