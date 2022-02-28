RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday is Rare Disease Day.

An estimated 25-30 million Americans are living with a rare disease, which is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

One of the biggest challenges for families is getting an accurate and timely diagnosis.

“Our whole lives have been shaped by having children with undiagnosed conditions,” said Troy Ball.

Ball is the mother of 35-year-old Marshall and 33-year-old Coulton.

She says her sons started having seizures as babies and that was the start of a decades-long journey.

“So, we started doing testing over the years to try to find what was wrong with them and they remained undiagnosed, if you can believe it, for 35 years. We just got a diagnosis in the past six months from Duke,” Ball said.

The diagnosis both sons received was a rare genetic mutation, which Ball says affects them severely.

“They’re non-verbal, they’re non-ambulatory, they require full care basically,” said Ball.

According to the National Institutes of Health, there may be as many as 7,000 rare diseases. Rare diseases can include certain infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, birth defects and cancers.

Dr. Vandana Shashi with Duke University School of Medicine says most are genetic in nature.

“The intention of this [day] is to bring awareness to rare diseases,” said Dr. Shashi. “To acknowledge, I think, all the suffering that’s associated with it, to acknowledge how little is known about it.”

When it comes to rare diseases, Dr. Shashi says families often face many challenges.

“Many patients go through many years trying to get the right diagnosis, so that’s the first challenge,” said Dr. Shashi. “Beyond getting a diagnosis, what are their options for treatment or management of their condition.”

For Ball and her family, the road to a diagnosis for Marshall and Coulton has been difficult.

“I would have loved to have known about this condition when my boys were really young because it would have helped us make decisions about our lives,” Ball said.

But she encourages other families to never give up.

“Never stop trying and allow these doctors to do what they can and when they run into a dead-end, you say okay that door closed but there will be another down the road,’ Ball said. “Keep opening doors because eventually, you’ll get there.”

Ball credits Duke Health and the Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN) for finding a diagnosis for her sons.

“Now with a diagnosis, we can continue to look at research going on anywhere in the world that might benefit them in some way,” Ball said. “It also helps us to know how to make their lives more comfortable and what to look for in their healthcare as time goes by.”

