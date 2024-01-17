RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 24 new flu deaths across the state.

The latest map from NCDHHS shows that there has been a decrease in respiratory illnesses across the state, however, and fewer hospitalizations with respiratory virus symptoms—at about 13.5% in the last week.

For total counts of hospital admissions this week, COVID-19 had a very slight increase going to 899 admissions this week compared to 896 the week before.

Cases of the flu have had a significant decrease in hospital admissions, dropping from 764 patients to 504 across the state.

The NCDHHS continues to monitor the number of flu deaths this season. They report that there have been 146 deaths in total, seven of those pediatric deaths.