DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA has approved an updated COVID booster and shipments are starting to arrive at pharmacies across the triangle. Experts say the updated mRNA vaccine is effective against current variants, even as newer ones emerge.

“This is a new formulation. The way it really works does help protect against the most current variant we have,” said Gaurang Trivedi, a CVS pharmacist.

CVS pharmacies across the area began rolling out the vaccine this week, and customers at one Durham location were already preparing to get their boosters.

“Flu shot today, and COVID when I can get an appointment,” said one customer.

The federal government is no longer paying for the vaccines. Now insurance companies are covering the bill as it enters the commercial market. For the uninsured, the Bridge Access Program launched this week through the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC. This program helps bring free vaccines to the 25 to 30 million uninsured Americans.

“The good news is that most insurances will cover the vaccine. So the patient won’t have any out-of-pocket cost. In the rare case, the patient does not have coverage, CVS Health is working with the CDC, and we do have a bridge program,” said Gaurang.

Those looking to get their updated COVID booster can go to the CVS website for more information on which locations have the vaccine.