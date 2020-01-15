Oklahoma billionaire making it his mission to change high cost of insulin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma billionaire is making it his mission to change the high cost of insulin in our country.

Harold Hamm founded Continental Resources, one of the biggest companies in the state. Hamm is also the namesake behind the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center in Oklahoma City.

Hamm, who has Type 1 diabetes, doesn’t have to worry about affording his insulin now. However, he says he knows how insulin costs can affect a family.

Now, he is bringing the fight to Washington to raise awareness on the issue.

“Well, my goal is to find a solution and, you know, enough is enough and what we’re asking for is let’s make these changes to make it right,” Hamm said.

