RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation.

Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety released Wednesday.

That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. During the previous iteration of those rankings in May, the state ranked No. 1 with nearly 60 percent of hospitals earning an A.

CHECK YOUR HOSPITAL’S GRADE HERE

“There has been a bit of a drop, but [North Carolina is] still performing really well,” said Katie Stewart, director of health care ratings for Leapfrog. “And I think we are seeing some of that impact on the pandemic. And I think we’ll continue to see that in the next safety grade as well.”

Those grades focus on how well hospitals can protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

It found 38 of the 87 hospitals in the state that it evaluated earned a top grade. There were 52 of them in the spring.

Stewart says a big reason for the drop is that the full impact of COVID-19 is showing up in the data after significant lags, noting what she called “a little backward momentum.”

This edition of the rankings marks a decade since they debuted in Fall 2012, and Stewart says so much improvement has been made nationally during those 10 years that the organization estimates 16,000 lives have been saved.

“We have seen just how transformative transparency can be, and improving patient safety and quality,” she said. “We found that for some of the infections and some of the ‘never’ events — things that should never happen to patients, such as a foreign object left in a patient, or a fall in trauma when in the hospital — we’ve seen significant improvements in some of those measures.”

One hospital in the state has maintained a high level of performance in the rankings: UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh is one of just 22 hospitals in the country to have earned an A in every edition of the rankings.

“It’s something that we hope to continue, and each year, the number of hospitals decreases that that have straight As,” said Dr. Linda Butler, chief medical officer at UNC Rex Healthcare.

“And our teammates, it’s sort of an expectation,” she added. “They want to get that A. They can’t imagine not having it, and they want to take care of their patients.”

Of the facilities that earned As in May, 34 of them kept that grade while 17 slipped to a B — including Johnston Health in Smithfield. Only one — Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy — fell two spots to a C.

Four that received Bs last time improved enough to earn an A, and three of those are in central North Carolina: Johnston Health Clayton, Maria Parham Health in Henderson and Nash Hospitals in Rocky Mount.

At the other end of the spectrum, only one hospital earned a grade lower than a C: Granville Medical Center in Oxford received a D. It was given an F in the spring and a D in Fall 2021.

Among the largest hospitals in the Triangle:

DUKE

Duke Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital all received straight As for the ninth straight grading period — a run that dates back to 2018.

Duke University Health System Chief Operating Officer Dr. Craig Albanese says it “demonstrates our team’s commitment to patient safety and providing the highest level of care at all three of our hospitals.”

WAKEMED

All three WakeMed hospitals — Cary, North and Raleigh — received As for the third consecutive grading period.

UNC

The University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill earned its third consecutive C grade after getting straight As from Spring 2019-Spring 2021.

“Our clinical leaders and quality improvement team at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill continue to make improvements in all key measurements of patient safety,” UNC Health spokesman Alan Wolf said, citing the four-star rating for quality it received from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “We expect its Leapfrog grade will improve soon.”

CAPE FEAR VALLEY

Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville also received its third consecutive C.