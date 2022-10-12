RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What should you do if your child is sick and there’s a shortage of hospital beds? That’s a problem Triangle hospitals are facing right now.

It comes as respiratory viruses — like influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — are surging among Triangle children.

Health officials say a surge is typical in the fall, but this season is busier than they expected. The surge is also happening earlier in the season than they had thought.

“This is unusual,” said Dr. David Weber, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UNC Health. “Normally we won’t see large numbers until right around Thanksgiving time in late November, increasing cases over the Christmas break, and then peaking somewhere in January or February.”

WakeMed, UNC Health and Duke Health are all seeing the demand for more pediatric beds.

To get them, health officials say they need to go through the state, and that takes time.

Dealing with the shortage

While they wait for more beds, health officials say what they really need is to control the demand and increase efficiency.

Health officials say one way to do this is to get care somewhere else, like a clinic or urgent care.

If your child needs to go to the hospital, Dr. Weber says they will still be seen– they just might have to wait a little longer if they are not critically ill.

He said another way to increase efficiency is to prevent illnesses in the first place.

“Really our best protection is receiving the appropriate vaccines,” said Dr. Weber. “But otherwise, a healthy lifestyle is useful as well. You know, eating properly, getting proper amounts of rest are all important. Exercising appropriately, not smoking… all of those can reduce your risk of getting infected, and if infected, having a more severe disease.”

Dr. Weber said he expects cases of respiratory viruses to go up because they survive better at lower temperatures and lower humidity, like in the winter.

“Plus we’re indoors more with people, leading to more transition,” he says. “And when we heat our homes, as we do in the winter, it dries out our mucus membranes and makes us more susceptible.”

Health experts suggest following similar infection control measures that had been employed during the pandemic, including:

Good hand hygiene

Social distancing

Masking

Staying home when feeling sick

Seeking care early at a doctor’s office or urgent care clinic

Getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible

Getting more beds

Health officials say getting more beds is more complicated than it may seem.

Every year, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services looks at demand and projected need for medical supplies across the state, including hospital beds.

They take that information and publish a report called the North Carolina State Medical Facilities Plan.

That plan then heads to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

The 2022 plan had projected a need for 1,159 more beds to be developed for 108 acute care hospitals across the state.

Acute care hospitals are defined as hospitals that provide active treatment for short-term needs, differing from primary care or long-term care for patients who need assistance to function in their daily lives.

According to the report, the number was determined after certificates of need had been issued to decrease the number of beds in some areas and increase the number of beds in other areas.

The report also makes a “need determination” by county, which takes population growth into account.

In 2022’s report, 21,203 acute care hospital beds were documented across the state.

1,431 of the beds were accounted for in Wake County, where WakeMed is based. The report gave Wake County a need determination of 45 more beds.

In Durham County, where Duke Health is based, 1,280 beds were accounted for and the report determined 68 more were needed.

The report said 817 beds were documented in Orange County, where UNC Health is based. However, the report determined the county did not need more beds.

This was the case for most counties in the state.

The report determined a need for more beds in the following service areas:

Buncombe/Graham/Madison/Yancey Counties (67)

Cumberland County (29)

Durham/Caswell County (68)

Mecklenburg County (65)

Wake County (45)

Following this list, the report read, “It is determined that there is no need anywhere else in the state and no other reviews are scheduled.”

Click here to read the full report.

Where are we in the process?

Right now, state health officials say they’re finalizing the North Carolina State Medical Facilities Plan for 2023.

They plan to get it to Governor Cooper within the next month or so.

As far as what comes next, health officials say it’s a long process — especially if there are appeals or legal challenges.

For example, Alan Wolf, the Media Relations Manager for UNC Health, says their hospital won approval to build a new hospital in southern Durham County in the fall of 2021, adding 40 more hospital beds to the region.

However, he says the project is currently going through an appeals process.

As of mid-October, UNC Health expects to open the new hospital in 2026.