RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For a second year, WakeMed and Siemens Healthineers, a medical device company, are teaming up to offer free 3D mammograms for women over the age of 40.

The screenings will be offered Oct. 23 to 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon, and Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will take place in the Siemens Healthineers mobile digital mammography unit at WakeMed’s Raleigh Medical Park at 23 Sunnybrook Road.

According to WakeMed, the partnership to run the mobile mammography unit is part of the healthcare provider’s “ongoing commitment to provide the community with greater access to critical breast cancer screenings and diagnostic tools to support early detection and intervention.”

More than 250 women received screenings last year, according to WakeMed.

“Early detection is essential when diagnosing and treating cancer. The earlier we can detect a problem, the better the chances are for both survival and remission,” said Dr. Brian Klausner, a physician and medical director for WakeMed’s Community Population Health program. “The mobile mammography unit allows us to reach populations that have challenges that prevent routine medical tests and cancer screening, potentially saving lives.”

Though the screenings are free and open to women over 40 who are uninsured and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months, registration is strongly encouraged.

“Siemens Healthineers is proud to work with WakeMed for a second year to offer local women access to our advanced digital mammography technology, which has been specifically designed to help ensure a more comfortable screening experience,” said Felicia Kurtz, senior vice president of Advanced Therapies and executive sponsor for Health Equity and Outreach Activities at Siemens Healthineers North America.

The scans taken during the mobile mammogram event will be reviewed by Raleigh Radiology. WakeMed doctors will be consulted if further steps are necessary.

Anyone with questions or anyone who wishes to register by phone can call (919) 350-1317.