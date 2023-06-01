RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite showing some improvement, North Carolina remains one of the country’s worst states in terms of health outcomes for its seniors, a study found.

The state is No. 33 in this year’s senior report from the United Health Foundation a year after coming in at No. 34.

It ranks the 50 states and the District of Columbia in five broad categories and 34 detailed ones. Those individual rankings were mostly a mixed bag for North Carolina — which showed improvement in 12, dropped in 11 and held steady in 11 more categories.

The state has ranked in the 30s every year since 2014, though the group — the philanthropic arm of United HealthCare — did not issue the report in 2020 or 2021 while it developed a new version of the rankings.

“It’s a great compilation of data to show, basically, what can be done right, or what can we see within the state that can be improved on,” said Dr. Mayrene Hernandez, UHC’s vice president of health care strategies.

Some of the numbers captured in the report should improve in the future, once they eventually reflect the Medicaid expansion passed by lawmakers and signed two months ago by Gov. Roy Cooper. But it won’t go into effect until a budget is signed into law.

North Carolina’s biggest improvement came in what are known as community support expenditures, a number tracked by the U.S. Administration on Aging that measures how much each state spends for each resident 60 and older on things like congregate meals, home-delivered meals and senior centers.

The state ranks fifth with an average expenditure of $138 — more than $100 more per person than it did a year earlier, when North Carolina was 32nd.

“The camaraderie within the community in that supporting of the seniors’ needs has been noted to be increased by comparison to other years,” Hernandez said.

But North Carolina fell in one measure that also worsened broadly across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic — the early death rate among those between 65 and 74.

That rate data lags by two years, meaning the current report reflects numbers from 2021 — the first full year of the pandemic — and shows a second straight yearly increase.

That rate is up 22 percent since 2019, a reflection of how disproportionately COVID affected older, more vulnerable populations.

In North Carolina, that rate jumped by 10 percent in just one year, from 2020 to 2021, the data show.

“During the pandemic, being the age of 65 or older and having chronic illnesses did have an impact with those that hade more severe outcomes,” Hernandez said. “This data is actually reflective of that.”

Among other notable findings for North Carolina’s seniors:

Vaccination rates for pneumonia went up — while those rates for the flu went down. North Carolina jumped 10 spots to No. 7 with 75 percent of seniors getting the pneumonia vaccine. But the state slipped to 19th with less than 70 percent of seniors getting the flu shot — down five percentage points in a year.

The share of North Carolina seniors dealing with food insecurity fell 20 percent even as the number of them living in poverty climbed by 17 percent. Just over 10 percent of seniors in the state live in poverty.

The state continues to rank No. 1 after another year without any drinking water violations reported.

Hernandez says the report is intended solely to collect data and “doesn’t necessarily give you a solution.

“But a lot of these, you can actually combine and maybe come up with different state fully funded programs that can help those challenges,” she said.

She says decision-makers and political and public health leaders should pay particular attention to its findings.

“That is what it is targeting, to bring forth transparency in education and information about the data,” she said. “It’s a great compilation of data to show, basically, what can be done right or what can we see within the state that can be improved upon.”