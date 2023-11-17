RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The holiday season is underway in the Triangle as the City of Raleigh held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday night.

The tree rests outside the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on East South Street in downtown Raleigh.

Friday’s ceremony went ahead as planned, as hundreds of onlookers witnessed the lighting of the tree.

The event marks as a prelude to the Raleigh Christmas Parade, which is set for Saturday morning.

The parade is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 a.m.

Click here for more information on the parade and event parking.