RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Oak City Music Collective’s new monthly night series, titled “International Jazz Open Jam” kicks off this Tuesday hosted at the Neptunes Parlour in downtown Raleigh.

The series will celebrate Black American music, Jazz, Latin jazz, Afrojazz and multiple other variations heard across the globe.

Performed in an ‘open-jam’ format, each Tuesday headliner will kick off the night while opening the stage to other players in the city.

The lineup includes:

July 18: THRIO

August 15: Peter Lamb and The Wolves

September 12: Brevan Hampden

October 17: Kurt Stracener

This all inclusive event is a free series and will be running until October 17.