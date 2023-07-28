RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local nature lovers are coming together for a return of Loose on the Neuse, a clean up by land and water at Neuse River happening Aug. 6.

“We wanted to figure out a fun way to give back to one of our great resources and introduce people to the opportunities that we have right here in our own backyard. So, we came up with the idea of ‘Loose on the Neuse,’ a river clean-up and outdoor festival on the Neuse River,” said Craig Foster, area manager of The Orvis Company, Inc. in Raleigh.

Orvis, Neuse River Outfitters, Raleigh Fly Fishing, Heyday Brewing and environmental nonprofit Sound Rivers are partnering in an event where participants are invited to kayak the Neuse or walk 1.5 miles of the Neuse River greenway and pick up litter along the way. Supplies will be provided.

“Whether you want to take advantage of one of the kayaks and float down the river or walk the greenway, it’s a great way to help clean up our local river while enjoying a day on the water,” Foster said.

The clean-up starts at 9 a.m. with sign-in at River Bend Park and participants shuttled upriver to their starting points. The Loose on the Neuse clean-up will include many activities and events such as a raffle, an award ceremony for “best Instagram photo” of the day and a celebration at the end of the clean-up.

“Any time people want to come together to clean their river is amazing, but it warms my heart to see people who live and work on the river so passionate about taking care of it. I’m certain if you ask anyone at Sound Rivers, they’ll say that it makes us proud to get the chance to work with Craig and Graham and their teams again. It’s going to be a fun day on the water, and I hope everyone takes advantage of it,” said Jay Potter, Sound Rivers’ development coordinator.

Participants can sign up by calling 984-204-8219 or visiting this website here.