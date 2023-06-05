RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families in Raleigh said the warmer weather has more people excited to grab their sunscreen and head to the pool.

“It’s hot outside– it’s getting nice outside,” said Shantrice Smith who headed out with her two children to Biltmore Hills Park in Raleigh. Smith said the sunny days have the kids anxious to head to the pool. She said, “It’s nice, it gives something for the kids to do, you know?”

Several pools in Wake County opened during the Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer season, however, there are still many that have signs that say “closed” and without a splash in sight. Some families have questioned when their pool will open next.

While some pools continue to face challenges with lifeguard shortages, there may be another reason why others have had a late start.

Wake County Environmental Health and Safety staff said of 1,352 pools, 197 of them have not requested or passed an inspection. This includes pools in neighborhoods, apartment complexes, health clubs, and other locations across the county.

Wake County staff said they started pool inspections back in April and encouraged pool owners to request an appointment by May 15th in order to open for Memorial Day weekend. While some pools might have chosen to wait, staff said others may have decided not to open at all.

CBS17 News reached out to several of the locations that have still not received a permit and said other reasons have caused delays including maintenance issues.

Wake County officials said more than 70 staff have been dedicated to permitting and opening pools for the season and have typically been able to get to requests within three days.

For a list of pools and their status, you can find more information here.