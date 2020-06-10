Many public pools already inspected and permitted in Wake County, even if they remain closed

The early summer heat may have you looking to cool off, and some pools have opened under Phase 2. In preparation for delayed openings this year, Wake County began inspecting pools while everything was still closed.

“We able to go ahead and start those in April, even though pools weren’t allowed to be open per the governors order, we could still do those opening inspections, and if they passed inspection, issue a permit for when they were allowed to be open,” said Jessica Sanders, Plan Review and Recreational Sanitation Section Manager for Wake County Government.

About 70 percent of all public pools in Wake County have been inspected and permitted, so even if your favorite pool is closed, it may be ready to open when they decide to do so. If not, inspections are still happening in the county.

“We’re still doing inspections later than we normally would,” Sanders explained. “Normally we would have all the pools inspected and permitted by Memorial Day, but this year we’re still doing some of those opening inspections even into June.”

Pools do have the freedom to open in Phase 2, but it is up to each individual pool to decide to open, and Sanders says they must remember current and future restrictions by the state.

“I just caution everyone to use as much of the guidance that’s been given if they choose to open, to try to follow it as much as possible to protect their users. It’s each pool’s decision to if and how they decide to open, keeping in mind the executive orders in place and the guidance by the state for the best way to open,” said Sanders.