HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Uproar Festival of Public Art is excited to announce its new showcase of 60 large-scale, bold works of art through the downtown areas of Hillsborough, Carrboro, and Chapel Hill. A full length of participating artists can now be viewed on the festival’s website.

The festival will be held between July 14 to August 12 featuring two-dimensional, sculptures, projection, and installation pieces from over 100 artists from six different states.

Four states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Georgia — will be represented during the festival.

“The response to Uproar has been incredible, from the number of artist applications to our fundraising campaign,” says Katie Murray, director of the Orange County Arts Commission (OCAC). “Uproar is going to help the local economy while supporting and celebrating the artists who are making it possible, all while providing a free and accessible experience that everyone can participate in.”

While some images of artists’ work will not be revealed before the festival, you can review samples of other work by Uproar Artists below:

TJ Christiansen Headshot (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Wayne Vaughn Work (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Theresa Arico Work (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Susan Moffatt Work (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Sheila Adams Work (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Jessica Bradsher Work – Nostalgia (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Jane Cheek Work – We Made A Happy Little Tree (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Harry McDaniel Work – Aspire (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Cricket Forge Work – Sun Tracker (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Carlos Gonzalez – Serenity (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Aldo Muzzarelli Work – Freedom II (Courtesy of Katie Murray)

Inspired by ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and ArtFields in Lake Park, South Carolina, Uproar will be the first festival of its kind in the state and will prioritize accessibility. The OCAC, along with other many other community partners, designed the festival to celebrate artists, engage art lovers, and celebrate the community. Uproar is also expected to boost the local economy for business owners in the areas.

The People’s Choice Winner will receive $10,000, the jury’s first place winner will also receive $10,000, with a second place winner earning $5,000 and the third place winner receiving $2,500.

Uproar will launch with a kick-off party at CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio in Chapel Hill on July 14. An awards celebration at Eno Arts Mil in Hillsborough will conclude the festival on August 12.