RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday marked day two of GalaxyCon at the Raleigh Convention Center. The event celebrates pop culture and comic book icons. As fans flocked to the exhibition hall, they also braved the hot temperatures outside at several food truck vendors.

Dabreon Davis spent hours taking orders, while cramped in a food truck, with three other people in 90-degree heat.

“I guess being in this, it’s a little hot. We’re trying to stay cool. Got the fans blowing, got the windows open, drinking water of course,” said Davis.

Other vendors CBS 17 spoke with said that drinking plenty of water and having a certain mindset, helps them get through the day.

“It’s not that hot. Well, it’s pretty warm. The trick is the cooling process. My homeostasis levels are excellent,” said AJ Kamal, another food truck worker.

As food trucks hustled to serve food as quickly as possible, some GalaxyCon attendees waited nearly half an hour for their meals. Some, however, used their costumes to their advantage.

“My costume actually has a little vent to the side. So it’s kind of like a little fan, a little air conditioning. So, I’m ok,” said Hector Muños.