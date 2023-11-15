RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — While it may be too early for some to consider this the holiday season, tree lighting ceremonies are scheduled in Raleigh and neighboring communities over the next week. Below are tree lightings in Raleigh and the surrounding area over the next two weeks.

Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh

Friday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Raleigh’s tree lighting will take place outside the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Starting at 5:30 pm, the event will offer a free Santa Claus meet-and-greet, food trucks, and live music. There will also be a decorate your own Christmas tree with local shop Urban Pathos along with a vendor market.

North Hills

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In North Hills, a tree lighting ceremony will be held on Main Street near the roundabout by the movie theater. Santa lights the tree at 6:15 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy face painting, children’s crafts, a letters to Santa writing area, food trucks and a vendor village. Music will be played from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cary tree lightings

Downtown Cary

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

While not too many details have been released, the Town of Cary will host a tree lighting ceremony at the new Downtown Cary Park. The town’s Gift to Cary celebration ushers in a series of holiday events. A Menorah lighting is scheduled for Dec. 13 at the Cary Arts Center. A Kwanzaa celebration is scheduled for Dec. 29 at the Cary Arts Center.

Fenton

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Light the Square planners at the Fenton say visitors can expect live music, ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself at their event. A winter wonderland kids area will also be set up where you can snap a photo with Frozen’s Anna and Elsa or a toy soldier. Tickets must be purchased for the horse drawn carriage rides. You can get them here for $55.

Wake Forest

Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Town of Wake Forest invites the public to join them for the 2023 Lighting of Wake Forest. Located at Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks Street, Mayor Vivian Jones will light the Town’s 30-foot-tall Christmas tree at about 6:15 p.m. There will be a children’s craft activity, an ornament sale, a holiday sweet treat sale, a kettle corn sale, along with special guest appearances from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Musical performances by local choral groups are also scheduled.

Durham

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Durham’s tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place at CCB Plaza. Performances from local talent, a night market and a special surprise are planned.