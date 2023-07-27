ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – If people ask Rocky Mount Police Officer Asheley Tess what’s her favorite part of her job, she’ll probably say it’s the one-on-one connection with the community.

On Thursday evening, CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant was out with Tess while out on patrol. At one point, she got out at the South Rocky Mount Community Center to play with kids at a nearby splash pad.

“Anything we do for the community, it can change the narrative,” stated Yolanda Thigpen.

Thigpen is the community engagement coordinator for the Rocky Mount Police Department.

She hopes events like next week’s National Night Out can help reshape the narrative.

“You see the men and women who are serving items like cookies. You see men and women who may be coaching our basketball or wrestling teams. You see these guys and you see them on a different level,” Thigpen explained.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. It focuses on the relationship between the police and community and safety.

“The last thing we want is a kid saying I can’t go to a police officer. I’m scared of a police officer,” mentioned Captain Ryan Hepler.

While they work to change one narrative, they hope to change another one.

This year alone in Rocky Mount, CBS17 has covered a hand full of shootings, and some even involve children.

“We continually, regularly, not just for national night out, but weekly almost doing some activity that makes sure that we are in the community,” Thigpen said.

Rocky Mount police will hold its National Night Out at the Helen P. Gay Historic Train Station on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.