Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving meals, calls on others to meet demand

It’s distribution day for food items from the Salvation Army to those who are need. They have not only food bags prepared with bread and vegetables and other Thanksgiving necessities, they also have turkeys they are giving away to those who are in need as well. I spoke with Major Newsome with the Salvation Army who tell me that the need is so great they can’t meet the need themselves, and they need others to step up and help them out.

“Well, we’ve actually put out a call to all churches and groups and agencies that can help out. We’re overwhelmed. It’s more than we can handle, but we’re giving out all the resources that we have taken in to give out to folks, so we’re giving out, so we’re just asking churches and groups churches to kinda step up and help out. The need is great,” explains Major Al Newsome of the Salvation Army of Wake County

It’s too late to donate now for Thanksgiving as donations are heading out the door, but you can still help with those in need in time for Christmas season. In fact, not only can you do it through Kettle ringers, you can also do it online.