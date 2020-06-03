Summertime pool fun limited due to coronavirus

As the weather heats up, many of you are likely looking for ways to cool down. There are still plenty of places that remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your neighborhood pool or local swim club may be open, as several around the Triangle opened on Memorial Day Weekend, but they are not accepting guests with your membership. All Triangle and Sandhills YMCAs do have pools open, but they are restricted to members only and may only include their outdoor pools.

As for public pools, all city of Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville pools are closed, and will be closed through at least phase two of reopening. Durham has decided to close all outdoor pools for the season.

For information on City of Raleigh public pools, click here.

For information on City of Durham public pools, click here.

For information on City of Fayetteville public pools, click here.