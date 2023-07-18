RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week is peak bloom for the sunflower field at Dix Park in Raleigh.

It’s a stroll through a field of sunshine that many like to make.

“We’re coming out to see the sunflowers,” said Lynn Ellis. “We come every year.”

Tuesday morning, Dorothea Dix Park’s famous five-acre sunflower field was filled with families making memories, all enjoying Raleigh’s little oasis.

“It’s nature’s best. It’s like nature smiling down at you, the skies blue, and it just makes you feel good,” said Ellis.

“There’s not many places you can go and just see such a large field of sunflowers,” added Dix Park Program Supervisor, Joseph Voska.

Peak bloom this year comes at a time when the heat is oppressive. Tuesday was also a Code Orange Air Quality Alert from Canadian wildfire smoke.

But that wasn’t stopping visitors from soaking in the sights.

“It’s going to be very hot. And we wanted to come out and not have a lot of people around us, so we decided to come out early and see them,” said Ellis.

“We see a lot of people out here in the morning and kind of towards that dinner hour is busy as well. Just people are trying to avoid the heat of the day,” said Voska.

Park officials have made some enhancements this year to make people’s experiences more magical. They’ve added hammocks and shady spots for a nice reprieve from the sun, with a full view of the sunflowers.

That’s not all, they’re making it more accessible for everyone.

“If people do have some mobility challenges and maybe have, you know, really consider that when they’re visiting areas, we put some matting down to kind of help folks get around.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be food trucks and festivities to celebrate peak bloom.