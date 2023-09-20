CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Young students in Chapel Hill paid a sweet tribute to parents on Friday in celebration of their careers and hard work.

Working Parents Day is a national day celebrated on Sept. 16. The students at Primrose School of Chapel Hill East observed the day Friday by stepping into their parents’ shoes—literally.

The school day consisted of students dressing up and miniature versions of their mothers and fathers, just as they might look on a typical day at work.

Courtesy Primrose Schools

“The heartwarming event celebrated the hard work and dedication of moms and dads who juggle careers while providing loving care for their little ones,” a statement from a school representative said on Wednesday.

More than just a fun day of dress-up, the day provided an opportunity for kids and school staff to show gratitude for the many roles working parents take on to support their families.