SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A dog at a North Carolina shelter is tugging at heartstrings across the country after her owner had to surrender her before being deployed.

Bellatrix, a 2-year-old lab-retriever mix at Carolina Animal Rescue and Adoption in Sanford, has been at the shelter for about a week after a heartbreaking decision by her previous owner.

“She was surrendered by a single soldier,” Sonja Lowry with CARA said. “Her owner has had a lot of trips overseas, and he’s also been at a lot of trainings, and he also has a deployment coming up I think this week.”

Staff at the shelter say it’s been an adjustment for Bellatrix, better known as Bella.

“She’s been with him her whole life,” Lowry said. “He adopted her from another rescue in the Raleigh area when she was 8 weeks old.”

But a decision her previous owner didn’t take lightly.

“He also knew that there were some other options, like fostering or programs for military families who are in this kind of situation,” Lowry said. “But he really wanted something more stable for Bellatrix.”

A Facebook post sharing Bella’s story was shared hundreds of times, getting attention from people as far away as Wisconsin. But still, the search is on for the perfect home for Bella, preferably one with a backyard and friends for the 2-year-old to play with.

“She’s a little shy but she really finds her confidence with other animals,” Lowry said. “She’s in a playgroup here with two other dogs and her personality really shows when she’s with other dogs.”

A home where she can spend her days doing her favorite trick – giving paw – and getting the love she deserves.

“She’s a perfect family dog,” Lowry said.

Adoptions are open for Bellatrix right now.

If you think she’d be a good fit for your home, click here for more information on how to apply to bring her home.