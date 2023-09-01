RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Being a business owner is Julian Jacobs’ passion.

His store, Unorthodox Vintage, is in downtown Raleigh.

However lately, something’s been tugging at his heart.

“Well, I have a friend that works there. So, she keeps me updated on what’s going on. She told me about the funding cuts a couple of months ago,” Jacobs stated.

That something is the budget shortfall that the Orange County Rape Crisis Center is facing.

“So, culminative over those three years we’ve seen a decrease in about $800,000 in government contracts,” Rachel Valentine explained.

Valentine is the center’s Executive Director. The OCRCC provides support for survivors of sexual violence.

“We are now operating with less than 50 percent of what we were operating on 2 years ago,” mentioned Valentine.

That shortfall got Jacobs thinking of how he can help.

“So, I kind of just had this idea of doing something cool and trying to raise some money,” he said.

Soon Jacobs, along with a friend, will embark on the penny exchange challenge.

He will start with a Penny in North Carolina and plans to reach Orange County, California in 21 days.

He will use that penny to trade for an item. Eventually, he collected enough items to sell along his journey.

“And keep going and going and going until I make enough money until I get a bus ticket or plane ticket to the next place,” Jacobs explained.

Valentine said the challenge has lifted the spirits of OCRCC’s staff.

“(It’s) a really bold idea. Something that is really brave. Something that’s really creative,” she said.

As he makes his way west, not only will he keep a vlog of his experiences, but the real goal is to raise $100,000 for the center.

“This is a great cause to give to. They really need the money,” Jacobs stated.

Jacobs will start his journey to California in two weeks.

He said plans to take odd jobs during his trip to help to pay to get from place to place.

Click here, to learn more about how you can donate to OCRCC.