RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Duke Energy Foundation has made a combined contribution of $150,000 to local non-profits in Raleigh, Wake County and throughout the Triangle.
“We celebrate those who are making a difference,” the Duke Energy Foundation said.
Below is a list of the local non-profits and the amount donated by Duke Energy:
- $10,000 contribution to Urban Ministries of Wake County
- $20,000 contribution to Artspace
- $10,000 contribution to Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County
- $20,000 contribution to Downtown Raleigh Alliance for Project Reach Out
- $20,000 contribution to Partners for Environmental Justice
- $10,000 contribution to Interfaith Food Shuttle
- $20,000 contribution to Southeast Raleigh Promise
- $10,000 contribution to Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C.
The foundation also donated $20,000 to YMCA of the Triangle Lightner Achievers and $10,000 to to Habitat Wake.