RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Great Dane who gave birth to a record-breaking 15 puppies has found her new home.

On Oct. 17, Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue in Raleigh announced a Great Dane named Meadow gave birth to 15 puppies.

The organization said Meadow was passed around from five different homes since Feb. 2023 to no fault of her own. Days after taking her in, Meadow gave birth.

PIP said Meadow’s puppies are six weeks old as of Tuesday. The organization ran DNA tests and discovered the puppies were “a complete 50/50 split” of 50% Great Dane and 50% Doberman. PIP said the puppies will have their first vet visit on Tuesday.

The organization said 13 boys and two girls were born into the litter. Their names are Otis, Scout, Bruno, Samson, Diego, Felix, Winston, Bailey, Duke, Mack, Fiona, Axel, Finn, Cosmo, and Buster.

“We were completely overwhelmed but the love and support from all over. With the news story last month, we got so many donations and applications for Meadow and her puppies,” said founder and director Nicole Kincaid. “PIPs received over 1,000 items from our Amazon wish list. We also received over 50 applications on the puppies. It is amazing seeing the community come together.”

Meadow was adopted by a family that fell in love with her story and fell in love with her. PIP said Meadow is “thriving and loving being a pup and not just a mama.”

PIP is no longer accepting applications for the puppies, but they created a fundraiser to help with the puppies’ medical care, 15 appointments, spays, and neuters.