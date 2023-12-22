RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more this season—now that the Grinch and Buddy the Elf have paid visits to NICU babies and their families.

The babies at Cape Fear Valley Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received a visit from the Holiday Cheermeister himself as well as Cindy Lou, and of course — got some festive photos in the process.

All above images courtesy of Cape Fear Valley and Tiny Visuals Photography.

The Grinch and Cindy Lou couldn’t have all the fun, though.

Buddy the Elf also made an appearance at UNC Health Rex’s NICU in Raleigh after making his way through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops. Though, thankfully, the cafeteria was not serving up his spaghetti recipe.

The following are the photos the hospital shared with CBS 17 from the special visit, taken by Jordan Cope. Some of the NICU babies were also dressed up in costume for the occasion as Santa, snowmen, and yes — even a narwhal.