GOLD HILL, N.C. (WJZY) — Around two dozen people were involved in a weekend operation to rescue a dog out of a mineshaft in Rowan County.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters got the initial call around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The dog reportedly fell 20 feet into a mineshaft near its home.

Gold Hill is known for mineshafts that date back to the early 1800s, though none are in operation now.

“(The owner) said that the dog got out of his cage and was chasing something and ran the wrong way,” said Captain Shane Wise with the Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

Wise said that more help and equipment was needed to perform the animal rescue, which involved a group of people who had just been in a class dealing with confined spaces.

The dog, which had reportedly been in the mineshaft the entire night, was brought out within an hour.

The ordeal made Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, which livestreamed a portion of the event and posted a slideshow of the operation, and the dog above ground.

The dog appeared to be affectionate to everyone that was there after the rescue.

Firefighters said the dog was not hurt.