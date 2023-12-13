SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday season was in full swing this week as the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office continued its annual tradition of brightening the spirits of local children in need.

The sheriff’s office organized four events through its “Shop with the Sheriff” program, which provides children with a special shopping experience alongside law enforcement officers. Each child received a $75 allowance to spend on items of their choosing.

“The ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ program is more than just a holiday tradition,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “It’s a meaningful way for us to connect with the families in our community who may be facing difficulties during this time. It’s about spreading joy, building positive relationships, and making a lasting impact on the lives of these children. This is what Christmas is all about.”

(Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

This year’s events kicked off at Siler City’s Walmart on Tuesday evening as the first 21 shoppers fanned out through the store, each accompanied by an officer. However, the kids weren’t the only ones enjoying all the fun.

“One thing I love about my job is the opportunity to be part of such positive community service,” Detention Officer Shianne McRae said. “It feels good. I like the way we do so much for the community.”

“The kids are so appreciative, and this is such a sweet program,” Detention Officer Teborah Hawkins said. “It’s humbling. I’m sure it means a lot to these children. I know it means a lot to me.”

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

The program’s success is made possible through donations from community members. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they wanted to extend their gratitude to David Pike and his wife, Hannah, who contributed $3,500 for the “Shop with a Sheriff” program this year.

“My wife and I both love Pittsboro and Chatham County,” David said. “We love where we live, and we really appreciate how the sheriff’s office supports our community. Sheriff Mike Roberson and his team are so involved in such positive ways, getting out there and doing a lot of good for people. They’re not just putting people in handcuffs. They’re out there in our community, showing up for events and festivals, visiting retirement homes and schools, giving back to the community. They’re helping so many people. We appreciate that so much and want to help those programs continue.”

Anyone interested in donating to the program should call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2811.