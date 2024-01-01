FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new year also means the start of a new life for some babies in central North Carolina!

Take a look at the photos below to meet the little bundles of joy the new year brought us so far.

Fayetteville babies

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville said their first babies of 2024 were twin boys.

Hospital officials said Adrona Weathers, of Fayetteville, gave birth to baby Adonis at 1:39 a.m. and Adrian at 1:49 a.m. on Monday.

Adonis weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 and 3/4 inches long, and Adrian weighed 6 pounds, two ounces and was 20 and 3/4 inches long.

First 2024 babies to be born at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville (Credit: Cape Fear Valley Hospital)

The twins’ grandparents are Ricky and Patricia Jones of Detroit, Michigan, according to the hospital.

Hospital officials said they gave the twins and their mother a special gift basket and commemorative onesises, compliments of several Fayetteville businesses and Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation.

Raleigh babies

In Raleigh, UNC Rex says their first baby of the year was also a boy.

According to the hospital, Kalila and Bobby Joseph had their firstborn son at 3:05 a.m.

The baby, who they named Kaliyo, weight 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

“Everyone is happy, healthy and tired at the start of the New Year,” the hospital said.