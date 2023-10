RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From bacon and egg twins to a darling lady bug, more than a dozen premature infants and their parents were surprised with a neat trick on Halloween.

Nurses from the neonatal centers at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill and at UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh were the wizards behind the cute ensembles.

A statement from the hospital said the costumes were all about bringing “a little festive joy for their parents.”