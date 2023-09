RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a purrfect ending.

On Tuesday, firefighters with the Raleigh Fire Department responded to a rescue call. The department said Engine 1 responded to a call to help “one of our four legged community members.”

“We don’t only save cats in trees,” said the department in a Facebook post. “Occasionally they’re locked in vehicles.”

Raleigh fire said the cat was not hurt and is safe.