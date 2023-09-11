RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Chris Ray, a Senior Utility Specialist with Raleigh Water, passed by a large bird on the ground this morning, he didn’t think much of it. It wasn’t until he saw it again later in the day that he got a bit concerned.

Ray was at the Wrenn Road facility when he first noticed it.

“I saw this large bird on the ground. I thought it was unusual for a bird that size, but I didn’t want to disturb it, so I went about my work,” Ray told City of Raleigh. A little while later he went back and said the bird was still there and “didn’t take off flying and was trying to hop away.”

(Courtesy of City of Raleigh)

After calling the American Wildlife Refuge, a local non-profit that helps with the rehabilitation of wild birds, he learned that it was actually a young female bald eagle.

“It was amazing, the size of the talons and beak were so impressive. I’d never seen a bald eagle up close. It was definitely an exciting day at work,” Ray told the City of Raleigh.

The rescue group said that the eagle had an injured wing but is expected to make a full recovery.