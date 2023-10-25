RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $115,000 was raised during a Special Olympics North Carolina fundraising event Saturday.

The 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina Plane Pull raised more than $115,000 in support of Special Olympics North Carolina at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to Keith L. Fishburne, the organization’s president/CEO.

The event required five-person teams to see who could pull a plane weighing 50,000 pounds 25 feet the fastest.

Each team raised at least $1,000 by Saturday. Donations can still be made to the event as an individual or team online.

One of Special Olympics N.C.’s signature fundraising special events, the Plane Pull features divisions for law enforcement/first responder, corporate, fitness, and female.

The winning teams for each division are:

Law Enforcement/First Responders: Knightdale Police Department of Knightdale, North Carolina (Team Name: Knightdale Police Department Grand Street Goons)

Corporate: Dawson’s Electric of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina (Team Name: Sparky’s)

Fitness: Nu-Fit Training of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina (Team Name: Team Savage)

Female: Mountain View Correctional Institution of Spruce Pine, North Carolina (Team Name: First-Class Guardians)

The Top Fundraising Team Award was presented to The Power Team, comprised of five SONC athletes, with a fundraising total of $4,050.

The Top Fundraising Individual Award was presented to Ryan Shields of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, who raised a total of $1,570.

This event was made possible by presenting sponsor, UBS, and partners, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS), Endeavor Air, Sheetz, Dunkin’ and American Airlines