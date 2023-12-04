RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — December 4 is National Cookie Day and to sweeten the occasion, many restaurants and chains across central N.C. and the Triangle area are offering deals on Monday to help you celebrate.
Here are some places offering discounted or free cookies so you can save a little dough:
- Tiff’s Treats: Visit any store to get one free chocolate chip cookie.
- Insomnia Cookies: Get one free classic cookie and a $1 deluxe cookie when customers show their insomnia cookies app or with any in-app delivery purchase. Also if you buy one dozen cookies online, you can get a dozen free or if you buy six cookies in-store, get six free (for Classic cookie packs only.)
- Great American Cookies: Customers can get one free cookie with the purchase of five.
- Mrs. Fields Cookies: Get 25 percent off sitewide when you use the code COOKIE.
- Jason’s Deli: Free cookie for Deli Dollars members with purchase of any additional menu item.
- Jimmy Johns: Freaky Fast rewards members can get a free chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or chocolate peppermint cookie.
- Subway: Get a free cookie with a purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at select restaurants.
- Circle K: Get one free, freshly baked cookie if you order through the app at select locations.