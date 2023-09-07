ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether on two or three wheels, kids seen practicing good bike safety could be in for a tasty treat in Rolesville.

On Thursday, the Rolesville Police Department shared to its Facebook page an initiative they’re calling Bike Helmet Safety Citations. The initiative has just a few weeks left, as it runs each year from April-September.

During these months, if kids are spotted wearing helmets while riding their bicycles and tricycles, a Rolesville officer will issue them a “citation.” These citations can then be taken to McDonald’s and redeemed for an ice cream cone.

Outside of the initiative bringing about a few nice, cool treats to kids, it’s also about bringing awareness of an alarming statistic to parents and guardians.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 4-14.

“The injury and death rate statistics of juveniles while operating bicycles on the streets is alarming,” the Rolesville police department’s website states.

For more information on initiatives like this, visit Rolesville’s community outreach page.