CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A green heron is recovering after it was rescued from being trapped in a fishing line, thanks to several groups in Cary.

Cary Animal Services said an observant citizen contacted them Monday about a Green Heron in distress.

When they arrived, they said they found the bird tangled in a fishing line on a little island in a pond.

A video from Cary Animal Services shows the bird dangling from the fishing line as another bird looks at it from above.

The bird was out of their reach, so they contacted the Cary Fire Department to assist.

Fire crews rescued the heron and brought him to shore, according to animal services.

Crews said they worked to get as much line off the bird as possible, however, it did have some minor injuries.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, an animal rescue group out of Union County, stepped in to give the bird some treatment and recuperation time, according to officials.

“We are so fortunate to have citizens, emergency services and rescues willing to help one little animal,” Cary Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post. “EVERY life is precious and we will work hard to save each one we can!”

Anyone with reports, questions or concerns is asked to reach them by phone at 919-319-4517.

