WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — After four years with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Suzie is retiring.

Suzie, who is a Czech Shepherd, was assigned to both patrol and the Juvenile Intervention and Investigating team. She was certified in tracking and trailing, narcotics detection, article searches and apprehension.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wishes Suzie a happy retirement with an endearing video and says “you’ve earned it.”