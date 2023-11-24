RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Viral beagle sensation Buddy Mercury stopped by the CBS 17 Studio on Friday.

Buddy is currently on a tour to help raise money and promote dog adoption. During his tour, the famous beagle plays the piano and howls. Buddy’s human dad, Glen Wolfe, tells CBS 17 that Buddy’s skills shocked him.

Glen says he played the piano a little bit for Buddy one day, and soon after his furry friend started to perform on his own.

“He did it himself, he chose to do it,” Glen said. “I was in another room, and I hear the piano start playing all by itself. And I dove for my phone. I said, ‘What’s going on?’ This is amazing. And I just couldn’t believe it. My jaw hit the floor. I caught a little bit of it on video, and the rest is history.”

Back in 2016, Glen and Laurie Wolfe adopted him from a rescue shelter in Long Island, New York.

Laurie tells CBS 17 that Buddy was the first dog they saw in the shelter.

“He was this quiet little dog, you know,” Glen said. “He was hanging out in the crate.”

Buddy has been doing appearances for the last three or four years, according to his family.

“Everybody loves his music, and they just get a kick out of it,” Laurie said.

Last week, Buddy made a stop in Wake Forest to donate and help raise awareness of the Triangle Beagle Rescue.

Buddy has a genetic eye disease and has lost sight in both eyes, but his human parents say that does not stop him from performing and showing love to everyone he meets. Meanwhile, he’s still got spunk to keep up with his little sister Evelyn, who says she loves to walk him as well as play with him and his toys.

Buddy has a website filled with merchandise, including treats, shirts, stickers and even a ringtone featuring his “singing” voice. In the spirit of the holiday, Buddy’s 2024 calendars are available for free on his website while supplies last.

Anyone who wants a calendar will have to pay for shipping.