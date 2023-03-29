RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials in North Carolina are cutting back on some of the COVID-19 statistics they post on their website.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it would change the main page of its public dashboard to include other respiratory illnesses aside from COVID and would update its vaccination numbers monthly instead of weekly before stopping those counts at the end of May.

Those changes were due to take place later in the day, and come about a month and a half before the Biden Administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency, which expires May 11.

“While we continue to see illness and deaths from COVID-19, it is no longer the threat it once was thanks to testing, vaccines and treatment,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, the director of the agency’s division of public health.

“As we evolve our response to the more routine nature of COVID-19 going forward, these indicators will help us monitor our health care capacity from respiratory illness including COVID-19 and adjust our response if needed,” she added.

The agency is replacing the main page of its dashboard with a respiratory illness dashboard that includes graphs measuring COVID-like, flu-like and RSV-like illness visits to emergency rooms; COVID and flu hospital admissions and wastewater surveillance.

Other changes include:

— A vaccinations update on the final Wednesday of April before posting its final count May 31.

— An end to the weekly list of COVID outbreaks at nursing homes, jails and other congregate living settings.

— An end to counting both the number of COVID patients presumed to be recovered, and hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.