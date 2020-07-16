Skip to content
COVID-19 and schools
Orange County Schools opts for virtual learning for first 4 weeks
Superintendent to recommend Orange County Schools begin year under ‘Plan C’
Video
Parents concerned for start of school in Cumberland County despite options on how to resume
Video
More Triangle families consider homeschooling during the pandemic
Video
Guidance for how schools operate in NC likely to change as year progresses, state health officials say
Video
More COVID-19 and schools Headlines
Wake County Schools moves forward with re-opening plan
Video
Wake County schools seek questions about Virtual Academy ahead of video open house
Video
Cumberland County schools ask parents to choose among 3 options for school year
Video
Gov. Cooper: Public schools will be open for in-person and virtual learning
Video
Duke experts, bordering states lean towards local decisions for school reopening plans
Video
Gov. Cooper says info about NC school reopening plans to come Tuesday
Video
Wake County Public Schools’ plan to bring kids in classroom part-time draws criticism
Video
Wake County suspends high school sports, co-curricular activities indefinitely
Video
Wake County Public Schools plans to combine in-person and online learning
Video
Durham Public Schools holds virtual town hall, Cumberland schools approve plan
Video
