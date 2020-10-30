10+ COVID-19 cases detected in Wake County Public Schools, but teachers or students not specified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 COVID-19 cases have been reported across eight Wake County Public Schools during the first week of in-person learning and workouts for student-athletes.

To put that in perspective, out of the more than 8,000 students and staff members who have returned to classrooms for in-person learning, at least 10 have tested positive for the virus.

West Millbrook Middle, Panther Creek High, Alston Ridge Elementary, Forest Pines Elementary, Heritage High, and Kingswood Elementary have each had one reported case.

Cedar Creek Elementary and Fuquay-Varina High School have had two reported cases.

“I feel like having them virtual was definitely a good decision that I made,” said Jemica Bell, who opted for keep her two children in virtual learning. “I just felt like it wasn’t worth the risk of having their health be tampered with not knowing enough about the virus.”

Principals notify parents and staff through texts and emails.

The school system also has a COVID-19 dashboard on its website.

However, it’s only updated every Thursday. Even though there are are least 10 positive cases, the dashboard currently only shows half.

Some school districts disclose whether the case is from a teacher, student, or staff member. But Wake County does not.

A spokesperson for WCPSS told CBS 17, because enrollment numbers are so low at the moment, providing that information could make it easy to identify the person who tested positive.

“I also think that it’s important for the schools to be transparent with families and let us know at least if it’s a teacher or child,” Bell added.

WCPSS has no immediate plans to change how cases are reported to families.