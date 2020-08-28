2 new COVID-19 cases reported at Cardinal Gibbons HS during 2nd week of in-person classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh reported a handful of COVID-19 cases in the school’s second week of in-person learning.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the school confirmed there are two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6.

Earlier this week, a letter was sent to parents informing them that four students tested positive. The school said it would be sending another notice to parents if their child was in the same class with someone who tested positive.

The private school reopened last week. They are using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

Students also have the option to do 100 percent virtual learning.

More headlines from CBS17.com: